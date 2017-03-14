Ciara And Future’s Son Just Made His ‘Super Fly’ Modeling Debut

Getty Images

Future and Ciara have had their issues in the past, but the exes can apparently agree on one thing: their son is the future of modeling.

Three-year-old Future Zahir stars in a new back-to-school ad campaign for Gap Kids, and from the looks of it, he’s a natural. In a pic shared by Ciara, the photogenic tot rocks dark denim, an asteroid-emblazoned jacket, and the biggest smile on his face.

His proud mama wrote on Twitter, “Holding back these happy tears! I’m so proud! Future Zahir has booked his 1st commercial campaign with @GapKids @Gap #DreamsDoComeTrue!”

Future followed up with a congratulatory message of his own, tweeting, “baby future did a great job for gapkids. Super smart Super fly, u deserve it king! Love u”

There’s no telling what Future Zahir’s modeling career holds, but expect to see more of him soon. When you’re the son of two legends, “fly” is just in the genes.