Catfish Couple: Nev Schulman Marries Laura Perlongo

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

This relationship update is the real deal: Nev Schulman is married!

The Catfish host said "I do" to Laura Perlongo on Saturday, July 22, according to People. The couple tied the knot in his father’s backyard in East Hampton, New York.

"I never imagined I could be this happy," Nev told the magazine. "Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I’m a very lucky man."

Now that Nev and Laura are husband and wife, a brief relationship recap (just like the trademark email the groom and his trusty MTV sidekick Max Joseph review before embarking on each digital case): After seven months of dating, the couple shared that they were expecting their first child in May 2016. Shortly after revealing they were having a little girl, the duo became enraged engaged. Cleo made her debut in October 2016 -- and later earned the special distinction of being a "Catfish Queen." And speaking of the MTV munchkin, the infant aided her dear dad with getting ready for this big occasion -- and was the "best little helper" around. And today, she happily served as the flower girl!

That is a completely truthful rewind -- no Google Reverse Image Search necessary. Be sure to offer your congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs. -- and catch Nev this Wednesday on Catfish at 10/9c!