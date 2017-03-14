'Tale As Old As Time': Roger Mathews And Daughter Meilani Share A Disney-Inspired Dance

JWOWW's Instagram

Belle and the Beast sharing that epic interaction to "Tale as Old as Time" is a shining moment during the Beauty and the Beast movie(s), but the lovable Disney duo just got some sweet competition when it comes to this iconic dance.

Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews' daughter Meilani just turned three (Angel Baby is growing so fast!) -- and the Snooki & JWOWW munchkin had a Disney-themed party to commemorate the occasion. Meilani dressed up as the princess (yellow trademark gown and all), and Rog was the young prince (without furry accessories).

"Candid behind the scenes shot on a cell phone with music from a cell phone," the doting Jersey dad captioned the video above. "To me it's refined just enough to be perfect. We don't need fancy filters or lighting to be fancy. Just a Beast with his Princess creating a fairy tale ending." Are you cheering like Lumiere and Cogsworth?

also featuring Snooki's peanut Giovanna!