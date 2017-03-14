Sisqo Remade The ‘Thong Song’ Because Butts Never Go Out Of Style

YouTube

So, you've read the headline at the top of this page and you’re probably feeling a little confused. Allow me to reassure you: Yes, the year is still 2017, and no, you have not accidentally tripped into a time machine that’s taken you back to the pre-millennium.

What has happened is this: Sisqo teamed up with production trio JCY to bless us with a new version of his inescapable 1999 hit “Thong Song.” Why? Because it’s summertime, thongs are still in, and Sisqo would still like to see them, all night long.

Or, as the platinum-haired crooner explained to BuzzFeed, “I've been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of 'Thong Song' and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that JCY did. I thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti.”

This “2017 version” of “Thong Song” boasts tropical production and a more modern, club-friendly beat. The video (yep, there’s a video too!) has a lot of the same aspects of the spring break-themed 2000 TRL staple: a beach volleyball game, close-ups of butts, and some slick choreo. All in all, the sentiment is still the same 18 years later — the dumps remain like trucks, the thighs endure like what. Truly a tale as old as time.