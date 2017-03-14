Rita Ora's 'Slide' Cover Is More For The Hot Tub Than The Pool

Getty Images

No small feat to cover Calvin Harris' Song of the Summer, but she did it

Rita Ora recently talked to Billboard about her career, which seems positioned to explode in the U.S. very soon — the piece opens with her hearing her own "Your Song" on the radio and immediately adding a video to Snapchat about it. "Music can never wait," she says later on in the story. "I want to dominate everything."

A good way to do that is to skip the small steps and go right for the big names. And what better way to do that than by putting a new spin on one of the premier summer jams of 2017, "Slide" by Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, and Migos?

That's precisely what the singer did when she stopped by Elvis Duran's radio show earlier this week.

Stripping away the drums and bass from a funk song is a risky move, but Ora's version here faithfully recreates Ocean's golden melody and Quavo's verse on top of bouncy acoustic plucking. It works perfectly for the intimate setting of a radio booth, which is cool — as is taking your ex-boyfriend's palpably hot single and twisting it into your own creation.

Like Ora says at the end of that story, "I can't wait for the world to experience my vision and my sound." This is certainly a good start.