Fear Factor Prep: It's All About Positive Thinking

And not being afraid of all those scorpions

Father knows best. And Mother, too.

On the next episode of Fear Factor, teams will consist of parental units and their spawns, and in the brand-new Mental Prep promo, below, one dad explains how being an optimist will help him compete on the show.

"I'm a person that is into positive quotes -- talking positive things, thinking positive...The smallest, minute sense of doubt is your downfall," 55-year-old Leland says with his son LeAngelo, 19, by his side.

Forty-six-year-old dad Dez agrees. "We can do anything we put our minds to," he says, while his son Dominic, 25, adds, "Once you know how to control your mind, you won't be scared of anything."

Meanwhile, mom Tracy, who's competing with her 25-year-old daughter Erynn, had an entirely different approach. "My strategy was to tune it all out!" says the 54-year-old.

So how did the others prepare for Fear Factor? And what the hell are they doing with all those scorpions? Watch the clip to find out, then catch the episode Tuesday at 10/9c.