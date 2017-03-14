Wonder Woman's Kinky Origins Revealed In Professor Marston & The Wonder Women

Annapurna Pictures

After 76 years, Wonder Woman gets not one but two films in one year. With Patty Jenkins's Wonder Woman on track to become the biggest blockbuster of the summer, it's time to dive into Wonder Woman's kinky, queer origins in writer-director Angela Robinson's Professor Marston & The Wonder Women.

You can watch the trailer for the film below:

Created in 1941, the character of Wonder Woman was the brainchild of psychologist William Moulton Marston (played by Luke Evans), whose systolic blood pressure test led to the creation of the modern polygraph. Marston was a polyamorous progressive with a keen interest in kink. The film chronicles Marston's progressive thinking, which made him a controversial figure at the time, as well as his unconventional relationship with the two women who inspired him most: his wife, Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall), and the couple's domestic partner, Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote).

"Doctor Marston, every issue of Wonder Woman is filled with violence, torture, and sadomasochism," Josette Frank (Connie Britton), one of Marston's vocal detractors, says in the trailer. "This abnormal behavior in your comic is reckless."

In Marston's worldview, women, driven by their strength and compassion, had the potential to save mankind from itself. Nearly eight decades later, and we finally got to see his vision come to life on the big screen — and she's only just getting started.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women hits theaters October 27, 2017.