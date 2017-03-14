Ed Sheeran Shocks Fans By Purging His Twitter Account

Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty

Winter has come for Ed Sheeran's Twitter account. On Tuesday morning (July 18), fans were shocked by news reports that he'd completely deleted his profile. The good news? His departure was brief. His verified handle soon resurfaced.

The bad news? The Divide singer appears to have deleted all tweets after April 4, 2015, along with resetting his followers. I didn't know this was possible, but I guess anything can happen for a best-selling, world-famous musician.

This is actually the second time Sheeran's left Twitter this month. His recent Game of Thrones appearance was heavily criticized, so his mentions probably haven't been the friendliest environment. But even before Westeros happened, many dedicated Lady Gaga fans pushed him off the website for a hot second after assuming he had spoken poorly about her in an interview.

"There's so much positivity out there," Sheeran said earlier this month on Today when asked about his supportive Twitter fans. "I'm just saying, as a human being, we always read the one negative one and ignore the others, and I don't want to do that. It’s just foolish to do when there's so much love out there in the world to look at the negative stuff. I'm just choosing not to read it."

Hopefully purging his account will make it easier to ignore the haters, though his follower count is growing by the second.