She's breaking out the big balloons for baby No. 3

Jessica Alba Announced Her Pregnancy In The Most Adorable Way

Jessica Alba is going to be a mom again!

The 36-year-old actress revealed on Monday (July 17) that she and husband Cash Warren are expecting their third child together. She shared the news with a downright darling clip of her and daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 5, holding giant “1, 2, 3” balloons.

“@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🏽#blessed🙏,” Alba captioned the video, in which she’s seen cradling her stomach.

Now those are the faces of two excited sisters and one overjoyed mama. Congrats to the growing Alba-Warren clan!