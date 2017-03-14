Vic Mensa Barely Dodges Death In His ‘Rage’ Video

YouTube

Ahead of the release of his debut album, The Autobiography, Vic Mensa is warning fans that he has an important, intense story to tell.

The Chicago native has unleashed the gripping video for “Rage,” which recounts Mensa’s struggles with addiction, mental health, and legal woes. Those battles are played out in a fiery plane crash in the video, as Mensa’s jet spirals into the ocean and he’s left fighting for his life. As he spits bars like, “Tired of balling around the present, decided this shit’s a gift,” he emerges stronger than before, adamant that “rock bottom” isn’t his final destination.

According to Mensa, “Rage” helped set the tone for The Autobiography, which arrives July 28. He told The Fader, “This music video & song were done before the rest of the album was recorded, and really laid the foundation for the emotions that would become The Autobiography.”

In other exciting Mensa news, he’s been confirmed as an opening act on Justin Bieber’s upcoming North American stadium tour.