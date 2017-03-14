Ed Sheeran Already Has His Next TV Cameo Lined Up

Noam Galai/WireImage

Where do you go after 'Game of Thrones'?

Less than 24 hours after singing in Westeros for Game of Thrones, Ed Sheeran is already celebrating his next guest-starring role: The Simpsons. He — OK, his voice — is heading to Springfield for one Season 29 episode, titled "Haw-Haw Land," expected to air in late fall.

"This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing," Sheeran wrote on Instagram Monday (July 17), sharing the Entertainment Weekly story that first reported the news. "Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on."

As you can see, cartoon Ed seems like quite the fedora-wearing, juice-box-carrying dude. It's a fitting outfit for his character, Brendan, a budding musician who woos Lisa Simpson. Yes, that means he'll be singing again; executive producer Al Jean told EW they recorded his voice over the phone.

Something tells me Sheeran will be safer in Springfield than in King's Landing. The Simpsons Season 29 premieres October 1.