Justin Bieber Tapped All Your Faves To Be His Stadium Tour Openers

Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Justin Bieber's most recent album, Purpose, was released 21 months ago in November 2015, a period I'm very tempted to wistfully categorize as a simpler time. He's kept busy since then, hopping on plenty of No. 1 singles as a featured artist ("Despacito," "I'm the One," and "Cold Water") and a few that came close ("Let Me Love You" and "2U").

Despite all this, the man is still on his 164-show, continent-sprawling Purpose world tour, the one that kicked off back in March 2016 and flooded the world with all that metal-inspired merch. And somehow, he is not even done yet. Bieber announced on Monday (July 17) that he's got a run of stadium dates lined up over the next few months — and he's bringing your faves along to open for him.

Bieber has tapped Migos, Vic Mensa, Kehlani, and Martin Garrix for his upcoming North American shows beginning July 29 and running through September 6. In other words, if you still haven't seen Biebs on the Purpose tour, he's giving you one final shot, and the A-list openers are there to ensure you come out for the show.

Maybe Bieber and Quavo can enlist Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne (and DJ Khaled, if he ever has a free minute) to get the "I'm the One" band back together onstage. We'll see. Via Billboard, check the dates and openers below.

July 29 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (Migos, Vic Mensa)

August 5 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium (Kehlani, Vic Mensa)

August 12 - Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High (Kehlani, Vic Mensa)

August 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (Martin Garrix, Vic Mensa)

August 23 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Migos, Vic Mensa)

August 24 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Migos, Vic Mensa)

August 29 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Migos, Vic Mensa)

September 5 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (Martin Garrix, Vic Mensa)

September 6 - Toronto, ON @Rogers Centre (Migos, Vic Mensa,