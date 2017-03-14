Kate Mara And Jamie Bell Announce Their Fantastic Marriage With Dreamy Pic

Getty Images

The 'Fantastic Four' co-stars tied the knot in a surprise ceremony

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have some fantastic news to share: They’re married!

ABC News has confirmed that the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Mara and Bell shared the happy news on social media with matching photos that show them kissing amid blurry lights. She captioned hers, “Nuptials,” while he wrote, “Me & Mrs B.”

Mara, 34, and Bell, 31, met while filming the 2015 blockbuster Fantastic Four, in which she played Sue Storm and he played The Thing. They announced their engagement in January after more than two years of dating. This is the first marriage for Mara, and the second for Bell, who previously wed Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood.

Congrats to the happy newlyweds!