Get your minds out of the gutter

Amber Rose Chooses To Lick Or Suck (Or Use Her SafeWord)

Move over, Alex Trebek -- that "Final Jeopardy!" round is so passé.

On the next episode of MTV's new SafeWord, special guests Charlamagne Tha God and Amber Rose play a round of -- wait for it -- Lick, Suck, SafeWord. So how does it work?

"We're going to present you guys with an item chosen by your opponent," host Terrence J says in the sneak peek, below. The players must then decide whether they want to lick it or suck it -- or use their safeword and avoid either aforementioned fate.

For his part, Charlamagne chooses a bowl of mints for Amber. Sounds pretty innocuous, right? Well yeah, until you hear the catch -- and what exactly happened to those mints before showtime.

To get the 411 (trust us, it'll make you shudder), watch the clip. And to see if Amber decides to lick or suck -- or pull a Howie Mandel and come nowhere near the tainted mints by using her safeword -- catch the episode Thursday at 11:30/10:30c.