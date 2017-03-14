MTV Snags Tyga, CJ Wallace For Scream Reboot

Getty Images

Tyga will face certain danger when Season 3 of MTV's Scream premieres in March 2018, The Hollywood Reporter revealed today.

The rapper/actor (aka Michael Ray Stevenson) will star as Jamal in the all-new version, which will feature an entirely new cast and creative reboot. Also on board: C.J. Wallace, aka the son of The Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans.

The new season, which will be filmed in Atlanta, will focus on Deion Elliot, a local star running back whose past comes back to haunt him and threaten his future — and the lives of his friends. Tyga's Jamal is Deion’s step-brother and, while they share blood, their worldviews couldn’t be more different. Jamal is a hustler by nature, willing to work any angle to make ends meet for those he considers family. But when Jamal’s ambitions don’t line up with Deion’s, it forces them to decide exactly how they fit into each other’s lives.

Wallace, meanwhile, plays Amir, a good kid with strict parents who demand he stay away from the ladies and ultimately work in the family business. But Amir wants to someday make music -- a dream he has to hide. Until, that is, he becomes the target of a killer (this is Scream, after all). Facing a gruesome end courtesy of a guy in a mask makes Amir realize he may want to chase his dreams — if he survives.

In April, MTV announced the series' new direction and its new executive producers: actress/rapper/mogul Queen Latifah, plus Shakim Compere and Yaneley Arty, for Flavor Unit Entertainment. Also serving as an executive producer -- and the series' brand-new showrunner -- is Brett Matthews, whose credits include The Vampire Diaries and Supernatural. Harvey and Bob Weinstein continue to serve as EPs under the Dimension TV umbrella; additional executive producers are the late, great Wes Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad. Matthew Signer and Keith Levine are producers.

In addition, Season 3 of Scream will feature a special binge model -- meaning fans won't have to wait several months to discover who's been behind the mask. Its six episodes will air during a special three-night event.

For more Scream details, keep checking MTV News -- and get ready for lots more murder and mayhem in March 2018.