Here's How Nev Schulman Is Preparing For His Upcoming Wedding

With some assistance from the 'best little helper'

Nev Schulman has seen all sorts of relationships blossom during Catfish -- and soon enough, the digital detective will celebrate an important milestone of his own.

The super sleuth and his fiancée Laura Perlongo are getting married this weekend, he confirmed on Twitter. And the groom-to-be even shared a glimpse of his shopping excursion for the big-day look -- and his trusty tiny assistant.

"Picking your wedding outfit can be tough. Good thing I have the best little helper a groom could hope for," Laura's future husband captioned the selfie above with his daughter Cleo. Cleo's face says it all: This formal combo is a winner!

And speaking of the petite lady, Laura shared a sweet snapshot in May with her mini-me at a bridal boutique -- and what might possibly be the infant's frock at her parents' nuptials!

Early congrats to the future Mr. and Mrs.