'I Have Found The Dress': Jenelle Evans Said 'Yes' To Her Wedding Day Look

Jenelle Evans is going to be a blushing bride at the end of September -- and the Teen Mom 2 cast member has happily secured her big day look. One important item off of the checklist!

The mother of three -- who is returning to MTV tonight at 9/8c -- made sure to document the once-in-a-lifetime dress shopping experience.

"It's finally happening!" Jenelle (appropriately clad in a white outfit) captioned the Instagram image above from the New York excursion. Wonder if THE frock is nearby...

And the future Mrs. David Eason had some pals by her side as she tried on garments:

While Jenelle didn't share a glimpse of the actual ensemble (can't reveal that until her groom sees her!), she did open up to MTV News (prior to this excursion) about what she was hoping to find.

"I know I want a slimmer dress -- I want it to flare out toward the bottom," Jenelle revealed. "I'm thinking maybe lace with nude underneath." And soon enough, we'll know if that's the style she ultimately selected.

Be sure to follow Jenelle's journey to "I do" on this season of Teen Mom 2 beginning tonight at 9/8c, and stay with MTV News for more Evans-Eason nuptials updates!