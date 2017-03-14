Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Gorgeous Bali Vacation Pics Look Like Postcards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Some people settle for a sandy, sunburned selfie on the beach to show their Instagram feed what their vacation was all about. Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and baby Luna definitely didn't do this when they went to Bali, but instead spent what appears to be a lovely time on the Indonesian island that included dressing up in traditional, breathtaking Balinese garb.

Teigen posted a stunning photo of the couple decked out top to bottom in ensembles that were utterly dripping in gold, from the threads of the garments to the seriously gilt headwear. Legend looks dashing in that brocade jacket, but Teigen is a living goddess in this look to the point where this seems like a shot that belongs in the next issue of Vogue instead of a pic they snapped on their time off.

A closer look at Teigen's lovely crown shows that she basically had a gold-plated bouquet on her head. Luna seems to be a little overwhelmed and impressed by Mom's transformation, which, same, but in the best way possible.

Celebrities: They're just like us, except when it comes to dressing to the nines in paradise, gold crowns and all.