Carly Rae Jepsen Is Queen Of Not Knowing Where Her 'Queen Of' Status Came From

Carlos Osorio

Carly Rae Jepsen is the fan-dubbed Queen of Anything and Everything. Hell, we've called her Queen of Summertime, Queen of Earth, Queen of Rad Songs, to start, and that's nothing compared to the list of "Queen of"-es that trail off in the comments and mentions of anything she posts to Instagram or Twitter.

She has no idea when this whole deal came from, but she's extremely appreciative of the enthusiasm fans are constantly sending her way via social media, even if she's a "little shy" about it when those closest to her get in on the joke.

In an interview with Mashable, Jepsen admitted that she's kind of perplexed by the whole deal. "I don’t know when that started, or why that started, or how!" she said. "But it’s pretty hilarious. My bandmates have begun teasing me about it. Now, I’ll be leaning on a wall and they’re like, 'QUEEN OF LEANING ON A WALL!' and I’m like, 'Okay, okay.'... I’m actually a little shy about it but it’s sweet."

Add Queen of Humility to the list. Jepsen also opened up about her new music in this conversation, and specifically addressed the constant question of "When will we get to hear it?!" "I’m sure sooner or later my label and team will be like, ‘Hurry up!’" she said. "But so far, no pressure so I’m just trying to get as many songs as I can and narrow it down from there."

Queen of ... okay, we'll stop.