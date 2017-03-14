War For The Planet Of The Apes Is Winning The Box Office Battle Against Spider-Man

20th Century Fox

Peter Parker is an oh-so-resilient hero in training in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but it looks like he's met his match in some fierce primates that are lethally committed to protecting themselves and their turf — and that turf now includes the weekend box office.

Thanks to a projected $57.5 million opening weekend draw, it appears that War for the Planet of the Apes, the third film in the reboot series that began with 2014's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, is set to bounce the latest Marvel hit from the top box office spot.

Spider-Man had an amazing weekend upon its July 7 release to the point where it out-earned nearly every other movie in its first three days to date in 2017, but it looks like it's going to come in second in its second week in theaters thanks to the promise of some truly terrifying man vs. ape skirmishes ahoy in the Woody Harrelson-starring action flick.

Granted, Spider-Man made almost as much on its first night in theaters as Apes is set to make for the whole weekend, but still: Never discount the fury of some good ol' fashioned fights between good and evil, especially if Caesar's the one trying to keep the peace at all costs.