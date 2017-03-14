Chance The Rapper Dropped A New Young Thug Collaboration On Soundcloud

Lorne Thomson/Getty Images

Chance The Rapper didn't just release a hot new collaboration with Young Thug: He made the decision to do so via Soundcloud, and there's more to that (solid) choice than a simple preference of streaming platform.

When Chance heard that Soundcloud was in trouble — i.e. the kind of trouble that renders the fate of the company slightly uncertain after some sizable layoffs — he rallied behind it, hitting Twitter to stress its importance as a place where users can easily discover new artists and going so far as to call up the CEO of the company to get a handle on the situation.

He then displayed the ultimate show of support by releasing his new single with Young Thug, "Big B's," exclusively via Soundcloud. As we're at the halfway point of this scorching season, it sounds like "Big B's" is a late, potent entry in the Song of the Summer race thanks for that bouncing beat.

Chance's verses reflect on his accomplishments of late, and throw to his love for Chicago ("Love me in my city like Cusack"), his now-iconic baseball cap ("Gross 3 mil off the new hat/If I could go back, I make the two cap"), and, naturally, baby Kensli, too.

Consider this the ultimate Soundcloud shoutout, and stream it above.