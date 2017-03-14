Coldplay And Big Sean Are Basically Motivational Speakers On Their Upbeat New Song

Getty Images

If you need a little dose of inspiration heading into the weekend, Coldplay and Big Sean have got you covered.

The unexpected collaborators have teamed up for “Miracles (Something Special),” which may or may not be the most quintessential title of a Coldplay song ever. Over a mellow house beat and funky guitar line, Chris Martin name-checks inspirational figures like Gandhi and Nelson Mandella, and sings, “In you, I see someone special / You’ve got bright in your brains / You can break through those chains / You’ll go higher than we’ve ever gone.”

Sean Don, meanwhile, comes through with his own take on beating the odds, rapping about the obstacles he faced while chasing his hip-hop dreams. “Maybe I could be the new Ali of music, probably / Instead of doing it just as a hobby like these boys told me to,” he raps.

“Miracles (Something Special)” appears on Coldplay’s new EP Kaleidoscope, out today (July 14). The five-track project also includes recent single “All I Can Think About Is You,” and, of course, their Chainsmokers collab, “Something Just Like This.” Upbeat vibes all around.