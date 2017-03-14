The Weeknd Tears Through New York In French Montana’s New Video

YouTube

French Montana has come through for us. After hyping up his “very special” collab with The Weeknd and Max B, the rapper has finally dropped “A Lie” and its accompanying, lavish video.

The clip shows French and Abel making New York City their playground as they cruise on a yacht overlooking the city and tear through the streets with Weeknd at the wheel. They finally end up at a club where the party rages on, complete with cameos from Nav and Belly. As for the currently incarcerated Max B, he appears in the vid via old footage, and comes through with a damn fine verse of his own. For fans who’ve been missing the Wave God, it's a welcome reminder that his flow is still on point.

As French previously told MTV News about the collab, “I had this thing with Max B that was my favorite song he ever did. I played it for Abel [The Weeknd] and I knew what he was going to say: ‘You cannot drop this without my vocals.’ He did it, and I did my vocals, and it’s a smash.”

“A Lie” appears on French’s brand new album, Jungle Rules. The stacked release also boasts features from Future, Quavo, Young Thug, T.I., and Pharrell, who spit his “best verse in 10 years,” according to French.