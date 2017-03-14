Shinesty Shenanigans: Get Your First Look At The New MTV2 Series

There are countless startups in this day and age -- but there's only one Shinesty.

The brand-new MTV2 show -- premiering on July 20 -- will follow the Denver-based millennial entrepreneurs responsible for creating and selling fashion-forward and attention-grabbing apparel. Think bold suits (with stars and stripes patterns) and unconventional briefs (in denim).

"We're a brand that's changing the way people think about events, the way people think about costumes and really making people laugh," CEO Chris -- who started Shinesty with his college buddy Jens -- reveals in the sneak peek from the premiere episode above. The company's slogan? "Clothing that likes to party - Stay Weird & Shine On."

But this is more than just the fun products: The people behind the unique threads are determined, hardworking, passionate and unique. Learn more about the Shinesty family in the clip above, and don't miss the premiere on Thursday, July 20 at 8/7c on MTV2!