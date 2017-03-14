Wreck-It Ralph 2 Reunites All Of The Disney Princesses (Yes, All Of Them)

Disney

Now we know why the sequel to Disney Animation's video-game satire Wreck-It Ralph is called Ralph Breaks The Internet: The film reunites every Disney Princess ever, from Snow White to Moana. This is not a drill, people. MTV News was on the scene when it happened.

Fans at D23, Disney's fan expo in Anaheim, California, were treated to the global debut of a work-in-progress scene from Rich Moore and Phil Johnston's Wreck-It Ralph 2 on Friday. In order to save Vanellope’s (voiced by Sarah Silverman) broken game Sugar Rush, Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) and his plucky sidekick must venture into the internet to find the a replacement part for the game. Once there, they meet a trendy algorithm named Yesss (voiced by Taraji P. Henson) who teaches them what going viral is all about.

In the clip, Ralph and Vanellope find themselves transported to the most magical place on the internet: OhMyDisney.com. This is not a joke. Ralph and Vanellope actually stumble into the official Disney fan site, a place devoted to Disney fans, characters, and merchandise. (Even Marvel's Stan Lee is there.)

New art revealed for Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks The Internet

While exploring the world of OhMyDisney, Vanellope decides to sneak into a dressing room full of Disney Princesses — the Disney Princesses! — to mess with them. When the Princesses discover the tiny intruder, they prepare to attack. Mulan pulls out her sword, Merida grabs her bow, and Cinderella turns her glass slipper into a shiv. In order to save her skin, Vanellope tells the Princesses that she, too, is a Princess.

The Princesses then proceed to rebuke the antiquated tropes often associated with Disney Princesses, revealing themselves to be, in Vanellope's words, "just as messed up as the rest of us." The scene then cuts to a Princess slumber party in which Jasmine reveals that she's allergic to cats (sorry, Rajah), Snow White tells the girls that she secretly wears glasses, Tiana lets her hair down, and Ariel revels in her — what's that thingamabobs called again? — oh, cotton shirt.

C-3PO then shows up — he does have a history of looking after princesses who don't need looking after — and the Princesses then teasingly address him as both R2-D2 and BB-8 before he storms off, annoyed. "I miss Captain Solo," he muses.

This clip is wild. It's total fan-service, and, well, the fans loved it. It's the first time we get to see all of the Disney Princesses together on screen, including Moana, who was heavily marketed as a Disney Heroine last year. Frozen's Anna and Elsa are also included, despite the fact they aren't technically Disney Princesses (yet). But what's really important is that they all just get to be normal young women.

The Disney Princess squad, not including Moana, Anna, and Elsa.

Of course a scene like this also demonstrates just how powerful and ubiquitous the Disney brand has become since it acquired Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios. The studio also got all of the original voice actors back, including The Little Mermaid's Jodi Benson (who almost breaks into song at one point), Mulan's Ming-Na Wen, and Brave's Kelly MacDonald, who gets her own scene-stealing moment. When Merida says something in her thick Scottish accent, Vanellope says, "I can't understand her." That's when another Princess leans over and says, "She's from the other studio." (The other studio being Pixar.)

Over 7,000 Disney fans went nuts for this footage, but they really lost it when all of the real-life Princesses assembled onstage at D23 for an unforgettable moment. Auli‘i Cravalho (Moana), Kristen Bell (Anna), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel), Kelly MacDonald (Merida), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), Paige O'Hara (Belle), and Jodi Benson (Ariel) came together to celebrate the newest edition to the Disney Princess squad: Vanellope von Schweetz.

Disney

From left to right: O'Hara, Bedard, Moore, Cravalho, Silverman, Bell, Macdonald, Rose, Larkin, and Benson celebrate Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 at D23.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 opens November 21, 2018, so prepare your Disney Princess cosplay accordingly.