Echosmith Are Back With The Electric, Empowering Breakup Song 'Goodbye'

For a song about saying farewell, "Goodbye" is surprisingly upbeat. Echosmith dropped their first single in nearly two years Thursday (July 13), following up with with a colorful music video the next day. The clip begins with one simple question, asked by lead singer Sydney Sierota: "Is this where we finally begin or is this goodbye?"

The mystery partner doesn't get a chance to respond, as she makes up her mind first. You snooze, you lose.

Speaking of goodbyes, Echosmith — originally a group of four musically-inclined siblings – lost their eldest member, guitarist Jamie Sierota, last November. He left to focus on his family, as he and his wife had just welcomed their first baby.

Now the band's exploring a new sound for Inside a Dream, their sophomore album due out September 29. They're also kicking off a headlining tour in October, so don't worry; it looks like there won't be anymore goodbyes for a while!