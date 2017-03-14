Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton's Boyfriend Just Got Her Name Tattooed On His Arm By Mickey Mouse

A dream is a wish your heart makes, but a tattoo of your girlfriend's name is a decision your heart makes, too — or at least that appears to be the case with Chris Zylka, as he's just inked Paris Hilton's name on his arm. Forever.

The couple are celebrating their anniversary today (July 14), but Zylka kicked off the romance early by surprising Hilton with his new artwork of her name stylized in a font that's worthy of the Magic Kingdom.

The reason behind the type choice? Hilton says she feels "like a Disney Princess every single day," and that Zylka thinks she's "his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess."

That's ... creative! And very sweet. Happy anniversary, Paris and Chris.