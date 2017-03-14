From Barb To Paper Boi, 11 Snubs And Surprises From The 2017 Emmy Nominations

Netflix / The CW / FX

Does Barb really deserve justice? Are the Emmys secretly #TeamJess? And more snubs and surprises from this year's noms

Living in the Peak TV era means that there's something for everybody — and occasionally nobody — on television. It's exciting and exhausting all at the same time. However, it also means that when it comes to Emmy nominations, there's always going to be deserving shows and spectacular talent left off the final ballot.

This year, with Game of Thrones out of the running, the Television Academy honored debut dramas like Westworld (leading the pack with 22 noms overall), The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, The Crown, and This Is Us with multiple nominations, while also awarding old favorites like Veep and Modern Family with the same old noms.

Let's take a closer look at the obvious snubs (The Leftovers) and delightful surprises (#TeamJess) from the 2017 Emmy Award nominations: