Zendaya And Tom Holland Respond To Those Dating Rumors

If history has taught us anything, it’s that starring in a Spider-Man movie will probably make you fall in love with your co-star. It happened with Toby Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, and then again with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. In the case of Tom Holland and Zendaya, though, it appears they’ve left their romance on the big screen.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars took to Twitter on Thursday (July 13) to poke fun at reports claiming they’re an item. Zendaya, for one, thought it was hilarious that an unnamed source told People she and Holland had gone on vacation together.

“Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA!” she wrote. “I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu TomHolland1996 ???” In response, the actor jokingly retorted, “Does the press tour count?” and Z responded, “I’m done.😂✋🏽”

Sure, neither Zendaya nor Holland outwardly denied the rumors, but the fact that they’re laughing it off seems to prove they’re only friends and nothing more. Looks like they’ve broken the Spider-Man love spell after all.