Travis Scott Is Fearless In His Hazy ‘Butterfly Effect’ Video

YouTube

After kicking off the DAMN. tour with Kendrick Lamar last night (July 12), Travis Scott has unleashed the psychedelic video for “Butterfly Effect,” one of three tracks he dropped in May.

In the BRTHR-directed visual, La Flame races down a freeway in a gold sports car while a motorcycle zooms beside him. Whether he’s hanging out of the passenger window or casually kickin’ it on the top of the moving whip, Scott proves he definitely isn’t afraid of stunt action.

The rest of the video focuses on a pool party, neon-clad women, tons of dreamlike effects, and, of course, butterflies.