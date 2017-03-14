Siesta Key Scenery: Breaking Down What's About To Unfold In Paradise

The sun may be shining in Siesta Key, but there are going to be some metaphorical storms ahead for the MTV group living in paradise. (Did you expect anything less?)
The ultimate summer series -- which is premiering on July 31 -- will chronicle a group of young adults as they document their escapades during the warmest months of the year in their gorgeous hometown. While the trailer -- set to the perfectly fitting and incredibly catchy tune "Cut to the Feeling" by Carly Rae Jepsen -- is a fantastic table-setter, we're breaking down the visually stunning montage even further to give you a taste of what to expect.
Check out the GIFs below (with a bit of context), share your initial impressions in the comments and don't miss the premiere of Siesta Key on Monday, July 31 at 10/9c!
-
First things first: An aerial view of the barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico -- off the coast of Sarasota, Florida.
-
And yes, the scenery is pretty breathtaking.
-
Now, our cast. Alex is the king of this picturesque town.
-
Also, his house. It's where all of the hottest gatherings in town go down.
-
This is Juliette.
-
And here she is -- sharing an underwater smooch with Alex....
-
...and clearly enjoying each other's company at a bash.
-
But there's another lady in Alex's life: His high school sweetheart Madisson. Bubbles, anyone?
-
Moving on: Chloe is Alex's BFF. And here she is making an accurate statement.
-
Here's Brandon (who also happens to be tight with Alex).
-
There's always someone new in town -- and in this crew, that's Kelsey.
-
And here's her boyfriend Garrett.
-
What will happen this summer in SK?
-
Your guess is as good as ours. But for now, cheers!
-
And welcome to Siesta Key!