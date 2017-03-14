Miley Cyrus Says She Still Feels The Pressure Of Hannah Montana

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Hannah Montana ended in January 2011, but Miley Cyrus felt the effects of her hit Disney Channel series long after it wrapped. In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, she opened up about the "pressure" she felt while filming and how it impacted her future.

"There's so much I don't remember about being a child entertainer because it was so much to keep in my brain," Cyrus said. "It’s like anything when you are in it. I didn't realize how much pressure I was under and how that shaped me until, like, this year."

These days, Miley's frolicking through nature with her summery single "Malibu," a love song off her upcoming sixth album. But her career has taken many different directions before getting here. After her Disney Channel days, for example, she memorably made headlines for twerking at the 2013 Video Music Awards.

"People were so shocked by some of the things that I did," Cyrus continued. "It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men. ... It’s no wonder that a lot of people lose their way and lose who they really are because they always have people telling them who to be."

Like most young adults, Cyrus has changed a lot over the years. "Malibu" just happens to represent who she is now, as her Dead Petz LP once did. Whether she's sticking her tongue out, swinging naked from a wrecking ball, or running around with balloons, she's just being Miley.