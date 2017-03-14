Arcade Fire’s ‘Green Light’ Cover Would Definitely Make Lorde Dance

Getty Images

In about two weeks, Arcade Fire will unleash their fifth studio album, Everything Now. In the meantime, the indie rockers are in full promo-blitz mode, and their latest stop landed them in BBC’s famed Live Lounge.

As is custom, Arcade Fire were tasked with performing a live cover of a fellow artist’s song. They chose Lorde’s exuberant Melodrama single “Green Light,” with frontman Win Butler thanking “our Lorde” for “fighting the good fight.” Backed by a youth choir, Règine Chassagne handled main vocal duties, while the rest of the band transformed “Green Light” into a hell of a spirited rocker. Lorde would certainly be proud (and she'd probably dance her ass off, too).

Check out a clip of the performance below, and hear the full audio here, starting at the 2:25:00 mark.