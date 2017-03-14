Noam Galai/WireImage

Wake up the members of my nation! iCarly star Nathan Kress — you know him as cameraman Freddie Benson — is having an iBaby. He revealed the happy news Wednesday (July 12) with a clever dad joke on Instagram.

"Me and my baby in London," he captioned a romantic photo in front of Big Ben. He married London Elise Moore (now Kress) in November 2015 in front of the whole iCarly squad.

At first glance, this looks like your standard sweet gesture, but let's remember his wife's name: LONDON. His baby is IN LONDON. C'mon, that deserves at least a small chuckle, doesn't it?

Their little one isn't due until January, but Kress has already got the dad jokes down. The only question is, did they travel all the way to London specifically to make this joke?