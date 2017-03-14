Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Basically Share A Wardrobe

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are the fashion-forward couple to watch thanks to Gigi's status as one of the industry's most favorite faces and Zayn's foray into the industry thanks to his work with Versace.

They've proven they share a passion for clothes and dressing well — but sharing is caring, and they're into each other's aesthetics to the point where they basically share a wardrobe.

In Vogue's new cover story, the couple posed in "gender fluidity"-inspired looks and talked about their tendency to pilfer each other's favorite pieces.

During the shoot, Gigi brought it up — "I shop in your closet all the time, don’t I?" — and Zayn was quick to admit that, "Yeah, but same," and that he rocked an Anna Sui tee of his girlfriend's just the other day: "I like that shirt. And if it’s tight on me, so what? It doesn’t matter if it was made for a girl."

Between the two of them they've got some incredible wearable works of art in their respective closets, so we kind of can't blame them for having excellent taste — both in love, and in tees.