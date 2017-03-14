This Young Man Wants To Meet His Catfish Before Time Runs Out...Literally

A young man says he desperately needs to meet his catfish Ashleigh -- before it's too late.

"In 2009, I was sick and ended up paralyzed from the neck down," 23-year-old Robert explains to Nev and Max in a sneak peek of this week's episode of the hit show, below. He eventually regained movement in parts of his upper body, including his arms, but his prognosis was devastating: Doctors told him that eventually he'd become immune to antibiotics and die.

"I'm just trying to live every day like it's my last and not regret anything," he says, "and I really don't want to regret not meeting Ashleigh."

So how long have the two been "dating"? Does Ashleigh know about her beau's health issues? And what does she look like?