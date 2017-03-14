Ariana Grande Is Speechless About Being Made An Honorary Manchester Citizen

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

Last month, the city council of Manchester, England announced plans to make Ariana Grande an honorary citizen after her One Love Manchester benefit concert raised nearly £3 million for the victims of the horrific terrorist attack at Manchester Arena in May. Now, the motion has been put forward — and Grande is absolutely speechless in response.

Early Thursday (July 13), the singer took to Instagram to share her thoughts on being made an honorary Mancunian, and they amounted to her admitted she didn't know what to say. "Words don't suffice," she wrote. "I'm moved and honored. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you. 🐝"

She capped off her note with the emoji of a bee, Manchester's symbol, which came to stand for the city's resilience in the days after the attack. Thousands of people got bee tattoos and donated the cost to help victims recover, as MTV News reported last month.

Twenty-three people were killed in the May 22 suicide bombing at Grande's concert at Manchester Arena. Grande returned for the benefit show on June 4 with Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Coldplay, and other performers. "In doing so, she brought comfort to thousands, she raised millions for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and became the first patron of that fund," Sir Richard Leese, the council member who put the motion forward, said. "And that's why I propose Ariana Grande is made the first honorary citizen of the city of Manchester."