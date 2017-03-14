ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

'It is a new low. A low I hope is the bottom,' the 31-year-old actor wrote

Shia LaBeouf Says He's Working On His Sobriety Following Recent Arrest

Just days after his Georgia arrest for disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public drunkenness, actor Shia LaBeouf has issued a public apology.

The 31-year-old posted the deeply candid statement on Twitter late Wednesday evening (July 12), writing that he has been publicly struggling with addiction for "far too long." He said he's now taking the necessary steps toward securing his sobriety.

He called the incident a "new low" and partially attributed it to his complete disrespect for authority, which he said is "problematic to say the least and completely destructive to say the worst."

You can read LaBeouf's full statement below:

Over the past few years, LaBeouf has had multiple brushes with the law, including an arrest earlier this year for a physical altercation with a protester during the actor's anti-Trump livestream.