How Do Psychic Visions Work On Raven's Home? We Asked The Cast

Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) is back July 21 and ready for more unpredictable psychic visions on Raven's Home, a spin-off of That's So Raven. To up the ante, the new Disney Channel series is doubling the psychic phenomena: Raven's son, Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), is also seeing the future.

But wait a second. How will psychic visions work now that there are two psychics living under one roof? MTV News hung out with the cast on set last month to find out the answer. For now, neither Raven nor Booker know about the other person's visions, which adds to the show's "shenanigans," according to Symoné.

"There are clashing of visions, one trying to do something at the same time as the other one, and I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen when they finally learn it," she said.

Remember the time Raven met fellow psychic Ben (Travis Van Winkle) on That's So Raven? The duo were able to strengthen their powers by touching, so maybe the same will go for Raven and Booker.

In contrast to That's So Raven, fans will actually get to see Booker experience his first psychic vision onscreen. Before That's So Raven began, Raven already knew she could see the future, and her family and two best friends knew as well. But with Raven's Home, fans will get to watch the kids' discovery of visions play out.

Unsurprisingly, Booker loses his mind when he discovers his newfound ability. "He freaks out and he tries to tell everyone he knows," Brown said. Sounds like Booker is taking a page out of the Eddie Thomas (Orlando Brown) Book of Psychic Visions, since he told all who'd listen about his short-lived powers after a comet passed over San Francisco. That backfired badly for Eddie, but hopefully Booker finds a better outcome.

And if you're curious how Booker's twin sister, Nia (Navia Robinson), feels about her brother getting visions instead of her, she's anything but jealous. Understandably, Nia is initially skeptical about Booker's visions, but quickly becomes a believer. "She's a very rational person," Robinson said of her character, "but when something happened where a vision that he had predicted occurred and it involved Nia, she was very, very shocked, but also really excited and happy for him."