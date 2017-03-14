Tyler, The Creator Taps Into His Introverted Side On New Song ‘Boredom’

Getty Images

On his new song “Boredom,” Tyler, the Creator raps about sitting still so long that his eyes turn to dry wall and his bedroom floor turns into a burial place for cereal boxes. Dude, we’ve all been there.

This isn’t the controversial, aggressive, “Yonkers”-era Tyler you may remember. Instead, “Boredom” is summery, lush, and lightened up by vocals from Rex Orange County, Corrine Bailey Rae, and Anna of the North. “Bored and getting desperate as hell / Cellular not amusing and I hope someone will / Message me with some plans that are amusing as well,” Tyler complains over a self-produced beat.

“Boredom” follows “Who Dat Boy” and “911/Mr. Lonely” as the latest taste of Tyler’s upcoming album, Scum Fuck Flower Boy, due out July 21. The project was unfortunately leaked online earlier this week, and subsequently set the internet ablaze with lyrics that seem to suggest Tyler is gay or bisexual. As Rap-Up reports, sample lyrics include “Next line will have ‘em like ‘Whoa’ / I been kissing white boys since 2004” and “Truth is, since you kid, thought it was a phase.”

Tyler has yet to comment on those rumors, but kudos to him for drawing attention away from the gossip by doing what he does best: dropping great new music.