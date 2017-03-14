Here's What Will Happen When Teen Mom 2 Returns

Teen Mom 2 is almost back -- and even though there's a brand-new-yet-familiar addition (hi, Briana!) the series will continue to follow Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah as they experience personal joys and cope with tribulations. Plus (in alphabetical order), Adalynn, Aleeah, Ali, Aubree, Isaac, Jace, Kaiser, Lincoln, Nova -- plus four new little ones!

So what can fans expect to see when the fivesome grace MTV? From fun-filled festivities surrounding Baby DeBoer to tensions rising surrounding an upcoming move, expect to learn, laugh and witness some big changes with these special mamas.

Check out four sneaks below featuring Briana, Chelsea, Jenelle and Kailyn -- and be sure to catch the premiere of Teen Mom 2 this Monday at 9/8c.