Watch Eminem And Dr. Dre Recall The Very First Time They Met

Getty Images

As far as rapper-producer partnerships go, Eminem and Dr. Dre’s is one of the most prolific in the history of rap. Together, they’ve made masterpieces like The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show, and it all started with a life-changing meeting that spawned one of Em’s biggest hits.

In a new clip from Wednesday night’s (July 12) final episode of the HBO docuseries The Defiant Ones, Dre and Em recall the first time they met. Eminem admits he was starstruck by the producer, whom he called “one of my biggest influences ever in life,” but Dre? He was preoccupied by the Detroit MC’s eye-catching threads.

“Eminem comes in, in this bright yellow fucking sweatsuit — hoodie, pants, everything. It’s bright fucking yellow and I’m like, ‘Wow,’” Dre recalls.

We then get an incredible glimpse at their first moments in the studio, during which Dre cues up a beat and Em immediately drops the now-iconic hook to his breakout single “My Name Is.”

“Stop, shit’s hot,” Dre said. “That’s what happened on our first day, in our first few minutes of being in the studio.”

The rest, as we know, is history, but Dre and Em’s days in the studio are far from over. It was recently revealed that the pair are working on new music for Eminem’s upcoming ninth album, almost two decades after the release of “My Name Is.” Hopefully they still have some of that original magic left.