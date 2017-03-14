Jimmy Kimmel Tried To Convince People That One Of Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Twins Is Named Cucumber

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

We still don't know for sure what Beyoncé and Jay-Z named their baby twins, and we may not find out for a bit — so it's lucky for us that Jimmy Kimmel has taken it upon himself to throw a bunch of ridiculous possibilities out there while confusing a mess of people in Los Angeles, too.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! crew hit the streets and asked a bunch of unsuspecting tourists to congratulate Bey and Jay on camera, and they changed up the names of the twins each and every single time. Kimmel's logic? Celebs have a tendency to go with some, um, unorthodox choices for baby names — their big sister is named Blue, which is definitely not a name just anyone can pull off — but it's safe to assume that they didn't name one of the babies Cucumber.

Still: A couple of these people totally bought it. Bedbath and Beyoncé was a little obvious, and Zumba and Zika are "unique," sure, but ... yeah. If they named their kids Emphysema and Omelette, that's just a lot.

Cucumber Carter. Imagine. Yeesh. Can't wait to find out what the Carter Twins are called for real when the time comes.