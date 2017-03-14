Demi Lovato Invited Nearly 200 Fans To A Raging Boston House Party

Jordan Corey

Demi Lovato is performing in living rooms now. To hype up her latest single, "Sorry Not Sorry," she's throwing giant house parties in seven cities. She kicked things off Tuesday night (July 11) in Boston, where Rob Gronkowski — football player for the New England Patriots — joined her in welcoming nearly 200 lucky fans. Are you jealous yet?

In addition to playing "Sorry Not Sorry" off her upcoming sixth album, Demi threw it back to her Disney Channel days with hits like "Get Back," which she wrote with the Jonas Brothers for her debut LP in 2008. Clearly, she's clearly come a long way since Camp Rock.

Her next stop is Nashville, so if you live in the area, keep your fingers crossed for an invite.