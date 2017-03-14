In the new sneak peek, competitors are in danger of high voltage

You Know Fear Factor Is Going To Be Shocking When An Electric Chair Is Involved

The next episode of Fear Factor is going to be shocking. Literally.

In a brand-new sneak peek, below, host Ludacris explains a challenge called Electric Chair; in it, one-half of each team will be strapped into -- well, duh -- an electric chair, their arms and legs restrained by locks. But interestingly, they're not the only ones in danger of high voltage.

As Luda reveals, each person's sweetheart -- this is a couples edition, after all -- needs to obtain keys that can pop the locks. The problem: Those keys are being kept behind a fence, and the boyfriend/girlfriend has to use a pole to fish them out. And since the pole and the fence are both metal...

"If you hit the sides of this fence," Luda says, "you will be electrocuted."

The loved one in the chair, meanwhile, will be getting their share of electricity too. To find out what they have to endure (trust us, it's brutal), watch the clip. Then be sure to catch Fear Factor Tuesday at 10/9c.