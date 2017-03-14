Getty Images

Skateboard P proved he still can drop some of the hottest bars in the game

French Montana Reveals How He Got Pharrell To Spit His Best Verse In 10 Years

French Montana has been known to work with hip-hop moguls, from Diddy to Rick Ross to Drake. Most recently, French recruited another legend, Pharrell Williams, to spit on his new song "Bring Dem Things."

The beat is hard and aggressive with heavy bass hits, reminiscent of old Neptunes-produced songs like "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Mr. Me Too." When Pharrell jumped on the track, he pushed out what Montana told MTV News is, "the best verse I heard [him] spit in, like, 10 years."

What did French learn about Pharrell from their time together in the studio? "The dopest person you could work with," French recently said to MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson. "He's so talented, and the most important thing that I learned from him [is] he's such a humbling person."

"He might have more than every producer," French continued, "but [he's] still the most humblest. That's one thing that I love about him."

Give "Bring Dem Things" a listen below.