These Fear Factor Contestants Prepped With Facials And Teeth Whitening

At least they're ready for their close-up.

In a brand-new Fear Factor Mental Prep promo, a 21-year-old named Nicole says she and her boyfriend Gonzalo prepared for the show by stepping up their beauty routine.

"We did skin care," she says in the clip, below. That's not all: The two also whitened their teeth in an effort to "relieve stress." Yeah, sure, Nicole -- it wasn't because you were going to be on TV or anything.

Twenty-four-year-old Neshty, meanwhile, admits she got FF-ready by trying to work out. Operative word: trying.

"I got a seven-day gym pass, and I went once," she says.

Adds her boyfriend Alex, 26: "I tried to do little weird things along the way: eating crayons at a restaurant, killing bugs with my hand instead of a paper towel. Whatever it takes to just help a little bit."

So how did the other contestants prepare? And what's up with all those birds in the promo? Watch the clip to find out, then tune in to Fear Factor Tuesday at 10/9c.