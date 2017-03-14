Stranger Things Reveals Season 2 Release Date With Creepy Teaser

Curtis Baker/Netflix

Your Halloween is about to get way, way scarier.

Netflix has finally unveiled the release date for the hotly anticipated second season of Stranger Things, and it’s putting us back in the Upside Down earlier than we thought. Instead of its previously announced Halloween debut, Season 2 will premiere on October 27.

The show’s Twitter account announced the news on Tuesday (July 11), along with a poster and teaser that depict a scary storm brewing. On the poster, our fave heroic ‘80s kids (minus Eleven) stare at the monstrous sky overhead, while the clip shows them heading into the eye of the storm. That familiar spine-tingling score plays ominously in the background, as the words “1984 Only Gets Stranger” flash onscreen.

The official Season 2 synopsis sets us some of the drama ahead, while reminding us there’s more at stake than just Will Byers’s life. “It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana, are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab,” the description reads. “Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”

Check out the ominous poster below, and start mentally preparing yourself for the mysteries and nosebleeds ahead. Only 108 days to go!