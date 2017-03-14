Picture Perfect: Introducing The Siesta Key Cast

Paradise is heating up -- in Siesta Key.
MTV's brand-new summer soap/docuseries -- which is set to premiere on July 31 -- will feature a group of young adults confronting issues of love, heartbreak, betrayal, class and looming adulthood. All against a stunning and lavish Sunshine State backdrop.
Before viewers get an exclusive glimpse inside this picture-perfect world (you can get a taste of what's to come in the preview above set to Carly Rae Jepsen's insanely catchy hit "Cut To The Feeling"), here are the guys and girls who will be at the center of this series from the producers responsible for Laguna Beach. Get to know the Florida crew below, share what you're most excited to watch unfold in the comments and don't miss the premiere of Siesta Key on Monday, July 31 at 10/9c.
-
Dewey Nicks
Alex is the king of Siesta Key. He’s known for his over-the-top parties and playboy lifestyle. But now that he's graduated college, he has to focus less on the pleasures of carefree youth and more on his uncertain future.
-
Dewey Nicks
Juliette is back home from college and wasting no time heating things up. Last summer, she had a fling with Alex that didn’t end so well. Will they reignite their flame, or will the summer breeze blow it out for good?
-
Dewey Nicks
Chloe knows everything about everyone, especially when it comes to Alex. She’s most likely to be your best friend and your worst enemy. One thing is for sure: You don’t want to get on her bad side.
-
Dewey Nicks
Kelsey is the new girl in town. After her mom’s health took a turn, this former international model gave up the catwalk to move home to care for her parent. Because of her former globe-trotting career, she missed all the fun of high school -- and this summer, she plans to make up for lost time.
-
Dewey Nicks
Garrett is Kelsey’s boyfriend, a muscular personal trainer with a modest upbringing. When Kelsey starts to hang with Alex and his crew, her solid relationship with Garrett starts to show cracks. While the twosome look like the quintessential couple, people and hearts can change after a summer together.
-
Dewey Nicks
Madisson and Alex were high school sweethearts -- and they haven't totally moved on from their past relationship. Madisson just graduated with an engineering degree and is looking to move on (and start fresh). Will she let Alex go, or will she succumb to old habits?
-
BrandonDewey Nicks
Brandon is one of Alex’s tightest boys and the most laid-back of the bunch. Like Alex, he’s a total heartthrob, and together they will drive the Siesta girls crazy.