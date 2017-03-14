Camila Cabello Is Literally A Dream In Major Lazer's New Music Video

Jenny Anderson/Getty

Imagination has no boundaries in Major Lazer's "Know No Better," off the trio's latest EP. The new music video, released Tuesday (July 11), follows a student who's too busy daydreaming to pay attention in class. In his mind, he's a famous dancer working with celebs like Camila Cabello, who features on the song alongside Travis Scott, and Migos' Quavo. But in real life, this normal teenager is stuck finishing a boring science project. Womp, womp.

"I used to space out all through high school about being the sickest guitarist in the world to impress girls, but all I could play in real life was a quarter-speed version of Slash's solo from 'Sweet Child O' Mine,'" Director Philip Andelman said in a statement about the clip. "I thought it could be fun to do a video that married a kid's daydream of being a Major Lazer backup dancer (i.e. the ultimate goal for any dancer out there) with the reality of quotidian ass-kickings and unbearable siblings."

By the end of the clip, fantasy begins to merge with reality. The swanky house and glamorous lifestyle may not be real — yet! — but at least this kid's making his dreams come true one step at a time.